Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 738,856 shares of company stock worth $193,113,701 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $257.96 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.54, a PEG ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

