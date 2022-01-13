World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.70. The stock had a trading volume of 193,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,937,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.68. The firm has a market cap of $498.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

