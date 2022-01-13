World Asset Management Inc Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $576.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,987. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.42. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.10.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

