World Asset Management Inc Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.8% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.49. 359,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,982,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

