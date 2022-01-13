World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,123. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

