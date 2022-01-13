World Asset Management Inc Sells 10,694 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $55.76. 399,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,459,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

