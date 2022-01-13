XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

