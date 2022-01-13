Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after purchasing an additional 53,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

