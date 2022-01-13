Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin Sells 4,230 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Bill Cronin sold 4,378 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $232,340.46.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Bill Cronin sold 300 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $15,900.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

