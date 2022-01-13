XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,233,792.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,233,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of XPEL opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after acquiring an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth approximately $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

