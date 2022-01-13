XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

NYSE:XPO opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

