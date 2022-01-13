Xponance Inc. Has $95,000 Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,608,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,987 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,552,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. BTIG Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 111.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.