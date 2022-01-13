Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after buying an additional 200,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

