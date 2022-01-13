Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Xylem stock opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

