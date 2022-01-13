Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Down to $58.98

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.98, but opened at $57.17. Yandex shares last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 29,172 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 213.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 28.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

