Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yellow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of YELL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 5,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Yellow has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

