Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $961,438.44 and $71,962.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00075649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.98 or 0.07661199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.97 or 0.99908699 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00067765 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,575,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,281 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

