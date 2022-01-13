YFValue Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the dollar. One YFValue coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YFValue

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

