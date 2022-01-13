Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $592,618.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.77 million and $592,618.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

