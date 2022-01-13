YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 4.8%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 28,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,644,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

