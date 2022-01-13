YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 4.8%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 28,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,644,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
