Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report sales of $99.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.32 million and the highest is $101.90 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $78.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $397.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.13 million to $399.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $438.55 million, with estimates ranging from $426.80 million to $445.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Benchmark started coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

CHUY stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $549.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

