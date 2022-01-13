Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.98 Million

Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $262.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.23 million to $264.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $143.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $897.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.16 million to $921.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

