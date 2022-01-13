Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.40. Stantec also reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48. Stantec has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 824.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,685,000 after acquiring an additional 953,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after acquiring an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Stantec by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Stantec by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Stantec by 114.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after acquiring an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

