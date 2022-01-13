Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Yandex reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. 137,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

