Zacks: Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce $7.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.64 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $15.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $199.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,396 shares of company stock worth $582,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $40.71. 5,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.