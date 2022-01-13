Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 1,793,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after acquiring an additional 283,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,125,000 after acquiring an additional 225,237 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

