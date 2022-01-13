Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.51 Million

Analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post $408.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.70 million and the lowest is $384.02 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $269.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,102,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,120,000 after buying an additional 1,000,069 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

