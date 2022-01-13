Zacks: Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Vericel posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

VCEL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,958. Vericel has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,597.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

