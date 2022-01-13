Zacks: Analysts Expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.98 Million

Brokerages expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to report $168.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.18 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $127.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $707.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.80 million to $730.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.
Several equities analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
