Zacks: Analysts Expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.98 Million

Brokerages expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to report $168.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.18 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $127.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $707.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.80 million to $730.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

WOLF stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.55. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.