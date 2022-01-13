Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $646.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to post $646.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.46 million to $648.06 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $852.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE BKD opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.