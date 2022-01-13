Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of CRSR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 904,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,637,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

