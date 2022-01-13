Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.66. 36,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,538. Paychex has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

