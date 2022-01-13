Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). Stoneridge reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 264.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

SRI stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

