Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

Shares of THC traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. 1,755,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.56.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

