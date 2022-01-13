Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock worth $99,998,579. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 110,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,933.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 146,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 139,184 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 371,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

