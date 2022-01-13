Zacks: Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report sales of $16.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.23 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Edap Tms by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.