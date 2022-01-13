Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRTG. JMP Securities cut their price target on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 114,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $174.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.53. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

