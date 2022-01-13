Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.08. Independent Bank reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

INDB opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

