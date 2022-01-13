Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $13.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $13.76 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $2.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 434.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $52.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $53.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $90.79 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $98.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 145,955 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300,893 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

