Zacks: Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report $497.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.50 million and the lowest is $493.59 million. NICE reported sales of $438.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $9.81 on Thursday, reaching $268.01. 141,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.70 and its 200-day moving average is $282.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

