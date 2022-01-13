Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 17,178 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $73,350.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 361,309 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

PRTK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. 2,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

