Zacks: Brokerages Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post $88.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.59 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $329.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $330.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $366.38 million, with estimates ranging from $355.96 million to $380.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

RMAX stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in RE/MAX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 575,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 40,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RE/MAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the third quarter worth about $5,327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RE/MAX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RE/MAX by 135.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

