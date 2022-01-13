Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 134,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

