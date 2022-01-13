Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) to Sell

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

ANNX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $316.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.19. Annexon has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Annexon by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 108,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

