Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Sell

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APYX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of APYX stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

