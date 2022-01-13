Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Sell

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $659.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $374,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

