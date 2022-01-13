Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. "

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $814.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $348,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

