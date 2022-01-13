Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Hold

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $39,711,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile
