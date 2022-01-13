Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) to Hold

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $39,711,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.