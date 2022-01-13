Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) to Hold

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electromed will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electromed by 1,255.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electromed by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Electromed by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.