Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Sell

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

